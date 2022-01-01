Ravioli in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve ravioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli
|$12.99
sun-dried tomato walnut pesto cream sauce, grated parmesan, chipotle puree, grilled ciabatta bread
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli
|$12.99
sun-dried tomato walnut pesto cream sauce, grated parmesan, chipotle puree, grilled ciabatta bread
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$11.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
|$14.50
6 Lobster Ravioli in our Western Son Vodka Cream Sauce.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Fried Cheese Raviolis
|$8.00
Six breaded cheese raviolis fried until golden brown, topped with fresh parmesan and served with our zesty marinara
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Toasted Ravioli
Choice of Spinach & Ricotta or
Mushroom & cheese or Beef
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$14.25
Eight (8) wild mushroom stuffed ravioli sautéed with ancho cream sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with toasted garlic jalapeno baguette. **spicy!!**
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|6 Piece Panko-Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$11.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli
|$12.99
sun-dried tomato walnut pesto cream sauce, grated parmesan, chipotle puree, grilled ciabatta bread
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese
|$32.00
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Toasted Ravioli
|$12.99
Cheese ravioli, Italian breadcrumbs, marinara.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Toasted Ravioli
|$12.99
Cheese ravioli, Italian breadcrumbs, marinara.