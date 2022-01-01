Red velvet cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|(ALMOST) Red Velvet Cake Donut
|$3.50
Available Sat & Sun
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.50
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF 6" Red Velvet Cake
|$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free red velvet cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing.Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.