Reuben in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dairy Ruby Reuben Sandwich$10.00
Alert! This is the dairy version of this item.
Grilled rye bread stuffed with shredded beets, organic kale & cabbage kraut with melted swiss cheese. served with a side of smokey vegan russian dressing, your choice of side,,& pickles.
Vegan Ruby Reuben (V)$10.00
grilled rye bread stuffed with shredded beets, organic kale & cabbage kraut with melted follow your heart vegan swiss cheese. served with a side of our vegan smokey russian dressing, your choice of side, & pickles..
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
More about COVER 3 Anderson
THUNDER CHIEF image

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$16.00
Marble Rye + Wagyu Corned Beef + Special Sauce + Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut + Swiss Cheese
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$10.00
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
Half Turkey Reuben$6.00
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
More about Food! Food!
Reuben Sandwich image

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$13.75
House cured corned beef layered with melted swiss cheese, freshly prepared sauerkraut & Russian dressing. Served on toasted marbled rye. Includes choice of side.
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
The Almighty Reuben image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Almighty Reuben$8.25
A smokey yet lightly spiced pastrami medium sliced sits atop a bed of sauerkraut topped with gooey provolone and Texas Spicy Russian Dressing on Rye.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Turkey Pastrami, House Sauerkraut, Muenster Cheese, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye
More about Irene's
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempeh Reuben Sandwich$10.00
Marinated local tempeh, thousand island, sauerkraut, onions, pickles and melted swiss on local marble rye.
No gluten free bread at this time.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Banner pic

 

COVER 2

13701 U.S. 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
More about COVER 2
Item pic

 

Ovenbird

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben on Marble Rye$16.00
House Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese Layered on a Toasted Marble Rye Finished with Russian Dressing. Served w/side of House Potato Chips.
More about Ovenbird
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gentle Reuben$12.50
Savory, thin-sliced cow-less corned beef piled on rye bread topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and scratch made thousand island dressing. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, almonds, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 880, protein 21g, carb 61g, sugar 7g, fibre 14g, fat 64g, sat fat 16g
More about Rebel Cheese
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY REUBEN$11.25
Turkey, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side
VEGGIE REUBEN$9.00
Oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and avocado on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Market Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Reuben Pizza$16.99
( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing.. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
16" Reuben Pizza$20.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
8" Reuben Pizza$9.99
( doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce).Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, homemade cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
More about Market Street Pizza
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

 

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AUSTIN REUBEN$13.99
Angus Beef*, thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw & our housemade 5280 sauce
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
Restaurant banner

CREPES

Ze Crepes

522 Congress Avenue STE 140, Austin

Avg 5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ze Reuben$13.00
Swirl crepe + smoked brisket pastrami + Gruyere + cheese blend + sauerkraut + remoulade
More about Ze Crepes
Little Deli & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Little Deli & Pizzeria

1804 Briarcliff Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
Reuben$11.50
More about Little Deli & Pizzeria

