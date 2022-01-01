Reuben in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve reuben
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Dairy Ruby Reuben Sandwich
|$10.00
Alert! This is the dairy version of this item.
Grilled rye bread stuffed with shredded beets, organic kale & cabbage kraut with melted swiss cheese. served with a side of smokey vegan russian dressing, your choice of side,,& pickles.
|Vegan Ruby Reuben (V)
|$10.00
grilled rye bread stuffed with shredded beets, organic kale & cabbage kraut with melted follow your heart vegan swiss cheese. served with a side of our vegan smokey russian dressing, your choice of side, & pickles..
More about COVER 3 Anderson
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN
|$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
More about THUNDER CHIEF
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Reuben
|$16.00
Marble Rye + Wagyu Corned Beef + Special Sauce + Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut + Swiss Cheese
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Turkey Reuben
|$10.00
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
|Half Turkey Reuben
|$6.00
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.75
House cured corned beef layered with melted swiss cheese, freshly prepared sauerkraut & Russian dressing. Served on toasted marbled rye. Includes choice of side.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|The Almighty Reuben
|$8.25
A smokey yet lightly spiced pastrami medium sliced sits atop a bed of sauerkraut topped with gooey provolone and Texas Spicy Russian Dressing on Rye.
More about Irene's
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Turkey Pastrami, House Sauerkraut, Muenster Cheese, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Tempeh Reuben Sandwich
|$10.00
Marinated local tempeh, thousand island, sauerkraut, onions, pickles and melted swiss on local marble rye.
No gluten free bread at this time.
More about COVER 2
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
|DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN
|$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
More about Ovenbird
Ovenbird
6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin
|Reuben on Marble Rye
|$16.00
House Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese Layered on a Toasted Marble Rye Finished with Russian Dressing. Served w/side of House Potato Chips.
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Gentle Reuben
|$12.50
Savory, thin-sliced cow-less corned beef piled on rye bread topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and scratch made thousand island dressing. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, almonds, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 880, protein 21g, carb 61g, sugar 7g, fibre 14g, fat 64g, sat fat 16g
More about Magnolia Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|TURKEY REUBEN
|$11.25
Turkey, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side
|VEGGIE REUBEN
|$9.00
Oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and avocado on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side.
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|12" Reuben Pizza
|$16.99
( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing.. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
|16" Reuben Pizza
|$20.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
|8" Reuben Pizza
|$9.99
( doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce).Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, homemade cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|AUSTIN REUBEN
|$13.99
Angus Beef*, thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw & our housemade 5280 sauce
More about Ze Crepes
CREPES
Ze Crepes
522 Congress Avenue STE 140, Austin
|Ze Reuben
|$13.00
Swirl crepe + smoked brisket pastrami + Gruyere + cheese blend + sauerkraut + remoulade
More about Little Deli & Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Little Deli & Pizzeria
1804 Briarcliff Blvd, Austin
|Reuben
|$11.50