Ribeye steak in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve ribeye steak
Farm to Table
4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin
|Ribeye Steak, Wagyu
|$36.00
- boneless, thick cut
- wagyu beef
- Wagyu Excelente, Fort Davis, TX
|Ribeye Steak, Black Angus
|$29.00
- boneless, thick cut
- black angus beef
- 44 Farms, Cameron, TX
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|24 oz Bone In Ribeye Steak
|$65.00
Smoked then seared to finish. Served with a loaded baked potato, seasonal vegetables, side of cowboy butter, & a mixed green salad
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen - Triangle
4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin
|Ribeye Steak Shish Kebab
|$24.00
Cream and yogurt marinated ribeye skewers served on a bed of rice and lavash, enhanced by sumac onions and a roasted tomato, delivering a rich, succulent experience.