Rice bowls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about The Pitch
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Carrots, Cucumber, Snap Peas, Edamame, Scallions, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Chili Oil, Herbs & Garlic Ginger Sauce.
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Jackfruit Rice Bowl
|$22.00
"Pulled" Jackfruit roasted with our house BBQ sauce, served over basmati rice with cherry tomatoes, smoked carrots, cucumbers, scallions, and pickled peppers (VG) (GF) (DF)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about PhoNatic
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Kids Rice Bowl
|$6.25
|Rice Bowl
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|VEGGIE RICE BOWL
|$9.00
MUSHROOMS, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, KIMCHI, SPINACH, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, CILANTRO RICE
|MAHI MAHI RICE BOWL
|$14.00
MAHI MAHI, SAUTEED SPINACH, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
|SPICY TOFU RICE BOWL
|$11.00
SPICED TOFU, PEPPERS, ONIONS IN CHILI GINGER SAUCE, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTO RICE
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Fajita Rice Bowl
|$8.93
White rice, soy sauce, onion, bell pepper(when in season) and a fried egg. Cilantro you can pick tempeh or Sliced sirloin(marinated in soy) cooked in fajita spice mix (black pepper, thai chilis, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar).
|Bowl Rice Soup 16oz
|$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu. The soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
More about Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Elle's Cafe and Coffee
3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave
|Brown Rice Bowl (vg)
|$12.00
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chashu Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
|Negi Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian served over rice
|Negi Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds served over rice
|Chashu Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds served over rice
More about Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin
|Rice Bowl
Build-Your-Own rice bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce. (Cauliflower Rice available also)
|Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)
|$12.95
Lemon-Chive Rice with chipotle chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with ranch and our spicy chili arbol sauce.
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$12.00
spiced cauliflower, arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut,
kewpie mayo, watermelon radish, jasmine rice
vegetarian/gluten free
|Tofu Rice Bowl
|$5.00
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Boat
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Red Beans and Rice Bowl
|$8.95
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin
|Negi Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
|Chashu Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
More about Pho Craft
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, green onions and white jasmine steamed rice. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish
More about Hank's
FRENCH FRIES
Hank's
5811 Berkman Dr, Austin
|Crispy Rice Bowl
|$14.00
fried egg, mint, cilantro, arugula, ginger, cucumber, hot sauce, add: crispy sausage
|Pesto Rice Bowl
|$15.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, feta, lemon, add: poached egg
More about Kasian Boil
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Crawfish Rice Bowl
|$10.50
Jasmine Rice & Sauteed Crawfish Tails topped with Cilantro and your choice of butter.
|Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Jasmine rice with Shrimp, Cilantro, and your choice of butter sauce.