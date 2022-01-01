Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.00
Carrots, Cucumber, Snap Peas, Edamame, Scallions, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Chili Oil, Herbs & Garlic Ginger Sauce.
More about The Pitch
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jackfruit Rice Bowl$22.00
"Pulled" Jackfruit roasted with our house BBQ sauce, served over basmati rice with cherry tomatoes, smoked carrots, cucumbers, scallions, and pickled peppers (VG) (GF) (DF)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Forbidden Rice Bowl$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Forbidden Rice Bowl$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Rice Bowl image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Rice Bowl$6.25
Rice Bowl
More about PhoNatic
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE RICE BOWL$9.00
MUSHROOMS, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, KIMCHI, SPINACH, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, CILANTRO RICE
MAHI MAHI RICE BOWL$14.00
MAHI MAHI, SAUTEED SPINACH, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
SPICY TOFU RICE BOWL$11.00
SPICED TOFU, PEPPERS, ONIONS IN CHILI GINGER SAUCE, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTO RICE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Rice Bowl$8.93
White rice, soy sauce, onion, bell pepper(when in season) and a fried egg. Cilantro you can pick tempeh or Sliced sirloin(marinated in soy) cooked in fajita spice mix (black pepper, thai chilis, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar).
Bowl Rice Soup 16oz$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu. The soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
More about Thai Fresh
Elle's Cafe and Coffee image

 

Elle's Cafe and Coffee

3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Rice Bowl (vg)$12.00
More about Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$11.00
Soft Brown Rice & Our Market Salad with Kale Greens & Your Choice of Protein (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chashu Rice Bowl$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
Negi Rice Bowl$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian served over rice
Negi Rice Bowl$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds served over rice
Chashu Rice Bowl$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds served over rice
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Item pic

 

Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl
Build-Your-Own rice bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce. (Cauliflower Rice available also)
Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)$12.95
Lemon-Chive Rice with chipotle chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with ranch and our spicy chili arbol sauce.
More about Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
spiced cauliflower, arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut,
kewpie mayo, watermelon radish, jasmine rice
vegetarian/gluten free
Tofu Rice Bowl$5.00
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Forbidden Rice Bowl$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$22.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Red Beans and Rice Bowl$8.95
More about The Boat
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Negi Rice Bowl$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
Chashu Rice Bowl$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
Consumer pic

 

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$12.00
Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, green onions and white jasmine steamed rice. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish
More about Pho Craft
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rice Bowl$14.00
fried egg, mint, cilantro, arugula, ginger, cucumber, hot sauce, add: crispy sausage
Pesto Rice Bowl$15.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, feta, lemon, add: poached egg
More about Hank's
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crawfish Rice Bowl$10.50
Jasmine Rice & Sauteed Crawfish Tails topped with Cilantro and your choice of butter.
Shrimp Rice Bowl$10.00
Jasmine rice with Shrimp, Cilantro, and your choice of butter sauce.
More about Kasian Boil
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL BEANS & RICE$7.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

