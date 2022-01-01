Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice cake in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve rice cake

The Peached Tortilla - Austin image

 

The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Rice Cakes$13.00
kale, fried egg, scallions
More about The Peached Tortilla
Item pic

 

Bisous - 1109 South Lamar

1109 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice Cakes$6.00
Seared vegetarian fried rice cakes with umami sauce
More about Bisous - 1109 South Lamar

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Brisket

Greek Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Tomato Salad

Banana Pudding

New York Style Cheesecake

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston