Rice noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve rice noodles

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Rice Noodle$3.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HT/ Rice Noodles$9.50
More about Me Con Bistro
TG Sesame Rice Noodles image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Sesame Rice Noodles$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
Sesame Rice Noodles$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
More about Loro Austin
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Stick Large (for Drunken Noodle Or Pad See Ew)$2.25
for Pad See Ew/Drunken Noodles
soak the noodles for 45 minutes in hot tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
More about Thai Fresh
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles$13.95
Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao Cong Lon - Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles$14.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with, Cai Lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Rice Noodles$2.00
More about Pho With Us
21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉 image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉$7.95
22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉$7.95
23. B.B.Q. Pork Rice Noodle Roll-叉燒滑腸粉$7.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Rice noodles / Them Bun$3.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle

