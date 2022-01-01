Rice noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve rice noodles
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|HT/ Rice Noodles
|$9.50
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Sesame Rice Noodles
|$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
|Sesame Rice Noodles
|$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Rice Stick Large (for Drunken Noodle Or Pad See Ew)
|$2.25
for Pad See Ew/Drunken Noodles
soak the noodles for 45 minutes in hot tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Hu Tieu Xao Chay - Vegan Stir-fried Rice Noodles
|$13.95
Thin Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, Napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
|Hu Tieu Xao - Stir-fried Rice Noodles
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, broccoli, and onions in garlic sauce.
|Hu Tieu Xao Cong Lon - Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles
|$14.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with, Cai Lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Extra Rice Noodles
|$2.00
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉
|$7.95
|22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉
|$7.95
|23. B.B.Q. Pork Rice Noodle Roll-叉燒滑腸粉
|$7.95