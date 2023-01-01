Rice soup in Austin

Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.

Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock (unless it’s tofu, tempeh or no protien when we use a water soy sauce stock) then the soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.

