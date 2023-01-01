Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve rice soup

Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Rosewood

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill

1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meal Rice Soup 32oz$10.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock (unless it’s tofu, tempeh or no protien when we use a water soy sauce stock) then the soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
Bowl Rice Soup 16oz$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu. The soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Airport

4631 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - Airport
Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - South Lamar

2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Rice Soup$11.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Mary

501 W. Mary St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - Mary
Item pic

 

The Soup Peddler - 183

13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup with Rice*$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - 183

