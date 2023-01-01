Rice soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve rice soup
More about The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice
More about The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice
More about Thai Fresh
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Meal Rice Soup 32oz
|$10.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock (unless it’s tofu, tempeh or no protien when we use a water soy sauce stock) then the soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
|Bowl Rice Soup 16oz
|$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Garlic is fried in oil with protein to give the fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu. The soup is seasoned with soy sauce and the rice is added at the end so it expands slightly for a different texture. It is garnished with cilantro and ground pepper.
More about The Soup Peddler - Airport
The Soup Peddler - Airport
4631 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice
More about The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$11.00
More about The Soup Peddler - Mary
The Soup Peddler - Mary
501 W. Mary St., Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice
More about The Soup Peddler - 183
The Soup Peddler - 183
13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin
|Chicken Soup with Rice*
|$14.25
chicken breast, wild rice, house chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, salt, pepper, gluten-free, dairy-free
|Chicken Soup with Rice
