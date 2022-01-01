Risotto in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve risotto
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Scallops & Risotto
|$35.00
fresh garbanzo bean risotto, grape tomatoes,
pan seared scallops, american grana
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Parmesan Risotto
|$8.00
|Shrimp & Risotto
|$40.00
jumbo shrimp, parmesan risotto, champagne beurre blanc
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Truffle Risotto (O-Toro)
|$30.00
|Truffle Risotto (A5)
|$30.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Spring Vegetable Risotto
|$23.00
basil pine nut pesto / pea sprouts / parmesan
|Saffron Seafood Risotto
|$36.00
shrimp / clams / calamari / spicy shrimp brodo
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Scallops & Risotto
|$35.00
jumbo scallops, basil garlic marinated grape tomato, roasted corn risotto
GRILL
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Sundried Tomato Risotto
|$6.00