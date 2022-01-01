Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve risotto

District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops & Risotto$35.00
fresh garbanzo bean risotto, grape tomatoes,
pan seared scallops, american grana
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Risotto$8.00
Shrimp & Risotto$40.00
jumbo shrimp, parmesan risotto, champagne beurre blanc
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Risotto (O-Toro)$30.00
Truffle Risotto (A5)$30.00
More about Soto Japanese
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Vegetable Risotto$23.00
basil pine nut pesto / pea sprouts / parmesan
Saffron Seafood Risotto$36.00
shrimp / clams / calamari / spicy shrimp brodo
More about ASTI Trattoria
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops & Risotto$35.00
jumbo scallops, basil garlic marinated grape tomato, roasted corn risotto
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Sundried Tomato Risotto$6.00
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Risotto$25.00
Arancini Risotto Balls$13.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

