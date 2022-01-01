Roti in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Roti$3.49
More about Biryani & Co.
Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ROTI$3.00
More about Mumtaz Table
Poulet Roti Baguette image

 

Austin Rôtisserie

8504 South Congress Ave., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poulet Roti Baguette$1,099.00
Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, rotisserie chicken, arugula, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette
More about Austin Rôtisserie
Item pic

 

Austin Rotisserie Fareground

111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Bowl$12.99
Bed of organic arugula with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red cabbage, panela cheese, guacamousse
(avocado mousse/spread), walnuts and homemade French vinaigrette.
Poulet Roti Baguette$11.99
Baguette with house roti spread, shredded rotisserie chicken, organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.
House Roti$0.50
house mayo, parsley.
More about Austin Rotisserie Fareground

