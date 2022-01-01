Roti in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve roti
More about Austin Rôtisserie
Austin Rôtisserie
8504 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Poulet Roti Baguette
|$1,099.00
Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, rotisserie chicken, arugula, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette
More about Austin Rotisserie Fareground
Austin Rotisserie Fareground
111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin
|Roti Bowl
|$12.99
Bed of organic arugula with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red cabbage, panela cheese, guacamousse
(avocado mousse/spread), walnuts and homemade French vinaigrette.
|Poulet Roti Baguette
|$11.99
Baguette with house roti spread, shredded rotisserie chicken, organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.
|House Roti
|$0.50
house mayo, parsley.