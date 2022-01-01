Rotisserie chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
|$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
|$15.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
|$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.95
Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle
|1/2 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$18.95
Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob
Austin Rôtisserie
8504 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Rotisserie Chicken
All birds (whole, half, quarter) include a side potatoes. Our birds are brined for 24-hours and are cooked in the traditional French rotisserie style
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
|$8.75
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
|$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|SR Rotisserie Chicken
|$15.95
GF One-half chicken marinated with lime juice, chiles, garlic and spices; served with ranchero sauce, rice and charro beans
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Small Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
|$110.00
with roti potatoes, parker house rolls, herby dripping sauce
6-8 people
|Large Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
|$190.00
with roti potatoes, parker house rolls, herby dripping sauce
10-15 people
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style
carrots, red onion, mayo
|Rotisserie Chicken - Whole
|$24.00
A whole bird, Italian-spiced
|Rotisserie Chicken Meal
|$50.00
whole chicken, large potatoes, large salad of choice, 4 Parker house rolls & salsa verde