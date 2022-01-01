Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$15.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS$14.95
Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle
1/2 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$18.95
Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Austin Rôtisserie image

 

Austin Rôtisserie

8504 South Congress Ave., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken
All birds (whole, half, quarter) include a side potatoes. Our birds are brined for 24-hours and are cooked in the traditional French rotisserie style
More about Austin Rôtisserie
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$8.75
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SR Rotisserie Chicken$15.95
GF One-half chicken marinated with lime juice, chiles, garlic and spices; served with ranchero sauce, rice and charro beans
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Rotisserie Chicken Dinner$110.00
with roti potatoes, parker house rolls, herby dripping sauce
6-8 people
Large Rotisserie Chicken Dinner$190.00
with roti potatoes, parker house rolls, herby dripping sauce
10-15 people
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style
carrots, red onion, mayo
Rotisserie Chicken - Whole$24.00
A whole bird, Italian-spiced
Rotisserie Chicken Meal$50.00
whole chicken, large potatoes, large salad of choice, 4 Parker house rolls & salsa verde
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Ben’s Famous Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Slow roasted half chicken topped with lemon-sage brown butter,
served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.
More about Cafe Blue

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Curry

Green Tea Ice Cream

Wedge Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pork Dumplings

Pizza Rolls

Fritters

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston