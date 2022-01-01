Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$7.00
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, drizzled with Eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
salmon roll image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
salmon roll$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
More about TenTen
LEMON-SALMON ROLL image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON ROLL$8.95
SALMON SKIN ROLL$8.95
LEMON-SALMON ROLL$13.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$4.25
Salmon, cucumber, sesame, spicy mayo
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$16.00
Fermented chili, cucumber, ikura
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON MAKI ROLL$5.00
Salmon Roll
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Skin Hand Roll$4.50
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$4.50
S9 Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Salmon Roll*$8.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON MAKI ROLL$5.00
Salmon Roll
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$6.00
Salmon roll$7.00
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Skin Hand Roll$4.50
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$4.50
S9 Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
More about Pho Thai Son

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Mango Smoothies

Yellow Curry

Pad See

Veggie Sandwiches

Leche Cake

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Vietnamese Coffee

Wonton Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston