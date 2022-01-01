Salmon rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.00
Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, drizzled with Eel sauce
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
More about TenTen
SUSHI
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|salmon roll
|$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|SALMON ROLL
|$8.95
|SALMON SKIN ROLL
|$8.95
|LEMON-SALMON ROLL
|$13.95
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$4.25
Salmon, cucumber, sesame, spicy mayo
More about Neighborhood Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$16.00
Fermented chili, cucumber, ikura
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SALMON MAKI ROLL
|$5.00
Salmon Roll
|SPICY SALMON ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Salmon Skin Hand Roll
|$4.50
|Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
|$4.50
|S9 Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Spicy Salmon Roll*
|$8.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SALMON MAKI ROLL
|$5.00
Salmon Roll
|SPICY SALMON ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Ebisu
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.00
|Salmon roll
|$7.00
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado