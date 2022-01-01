Salmon salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve salmon salad
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|FS Salmon Salad
|$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, radish, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|salmon & farro salad
|$16.00
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|SALMON SALAD
|$12.20
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|FS Grilled Salmon Salad
|$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
Rosen's Bagels
11101 N Burnet #100, Austin
|Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad
Smoked Whitefish Salad mixed with Baked Salmon, Fresh Dill, Lemon, Onion and Seasonings
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, beets, sumac yogurt, and fennel vinaigrette topped with blackened salmon cooked medium.
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Kale, cherry tomato, beets, goat cheese, wild atlantic salmon, sumac yogurt, fennel vinaigrette
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad
|$19.00
organic greens, applewood bacon, egg, charred corn relish, roma tomatoes, avocado, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla strips, chipotle-buttermilk dressing
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|ASIAN SALMON SALAD
|$20.75
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|ADD Salmon to Salad or Pasta
|$9.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Ora King Salmon Salad
|$26.00
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Brown Sugar Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00