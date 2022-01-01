Salmon salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
FS Salmon Salad$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Seared Salmon Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Seared Salmon Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, radish, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon & farro salad$16.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Zen Japanese Food Fast image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$12.20
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
FS Grilled Salmon Salad$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
f0904c77-22d6-4197-9bbb-9c5689f55b7f image

 

Rosen's Bagels

11101 N Burnet #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad
Smoked Whitefish Salad mixed with Baked Salmon, Fresh Dill, Lemon, Onion and Seasonings
More about Rosen's Bagels
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Salad$16.00
Kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, beets, sumac yogurt, and fennel vinaigrette topped with blackened salmon cooked medium.
More about Cenote
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.00
Kale, cherry tomato, beets, goat cheese, wild atlantic salmon, sumac yogurt, fennel vinaigrette
More about Cenote
Seared Salmon Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad$19.00
organic greens, applewood bacon, egg, charred corn relish, roma tomatoes, avocado, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla strips, chipotle-buttermilk dressing
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ASIAN SALMON SALAD$20.75
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Consumer pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
ADD Salmon to Salad or Pasta$9.00
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ora King Salmon Salad$26.00
Ora King Salmon Salad$26.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Skin Salad$9.75
More about Ebisu
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Sugar Salmon Salad$19.00
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Blue
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$14.95
Grilled salmon, field greens, diced apple pico, avocado, candied walnuts & Dijon vinaigrette. Served with garlic Parmesan toast
More about FoodHeads

