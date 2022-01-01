Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve samosa

Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Samosa$6.99
More about Biryani & Co.
Item pic

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SAMOSA CHAAT$7.00
Open-faced vegetable samosa with tomatoes, onions, raita, and chutneys
SAMOSAS$8.00
2 fried pastries w/ tamarind and mint chutneys. Choice of potato and pea, lamb, or spinach.
More about Mumtaz Table
Consumer pic

 

Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (1 Pcs)$2.49
Chicken Samosa$2.75
Samosa Chaat$7.99
More about Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
Consumer pic

 

Whip In

1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa(2pcs)$7.00
Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Peas Potatoes, Onion And Indian Spices
Lamb Samosa(1pcs)$9.00
Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Minted Lamb, Onion And Indian Spices
More about Whip In
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Puff Samosa$7.00
Lamb Puff Samosa$9.00
More about Nasha
Item pic

 

Tandoori Lounge

3601 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)$4.99
Samosas are typically savory and can be filled with ground meat, such as lamb or beef, along with vegetables.
Chicken Samosa (2 Pcs)$6.99
More about Tandoori Lounge

