Samosa in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve samosa
Mumtaz Table
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|SAMOSA CHAAT
|$7.00
Open-faced vegetable samosa with tomatoes, onions, raita, and chutneys
|SAMOSAS
|$8.00
2 fried pastries w/ tamarind and mint chutneys. Choice of potato and pea, lamb, or spinach.
Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin
|Vegetable Samosa (1 Pcs)
|$2.49
|Chicken Samosa
|$2.75
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
Whip In
1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Samosa(2pcs)
|$7.00
Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Peas Potatoes, Onion And Indian Spices
|Lamb Samosa(1pcs)
|$9.00
Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Minted Lamb, Onion And Indian Spices