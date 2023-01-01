Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Samosa chaat in
Austin
/
Austin
/
Samosa Chaat
Austin restaurants that serve samosa chaat
Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin
No reviews yet
Samosa Chaat
$7.99
More about Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
Suprabhat
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin
No reviews yet
Samosa Chaat
$7.99
Chopped samosa layered with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and garnish
More about Suprabhat
