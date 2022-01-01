Sashimi in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Fatty Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
|Escolar Sashimi
|$12.00
|Sweet Egg Sashimi
|$12.00
More about Soto South Lamar
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Ora King Sashimi
|$16.00
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$13.00
|Akami Sashimi
|$19.00
More about Soto Japanese
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Aji Sashimi
|$9.00
|Unagi Sashimi
|$6.00
|Hokkaido Uni Sashimi
|$30.00
More about Bartlett's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Sashimi Tuna Salad
|$31.00
Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
*Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|Sashimi Combo C
|$18.95
|Sashimi Combo A
|$15.95
|SASHIMI BIBIMBAP
|$18.95
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Hiramasa Sashimi
|$26.00
|Sake Toro Sashimi
|$26.00
Wester Ross Atlantic Salmon Belly
|Sake Sashimi
|$22.00
Wester Ross Atlantic Salmon
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Sashimi Tray
|$115.00
Mother's Day Special- pick day and time for pick up below
ten pieces salmon sashimi
ten pieces hamachi sashimi
ten pieces tuna sashimi
ten pieces aji sashimi
five pieces katsuo sashimi
|Sashimi Bento
|$19.00
3 piece each of yellowtail, salmon and tuna (contains gluten in sides) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
|Sashimi Sampler
|$16.00
salmon, yellowfin, yellowtail (gluten free)
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
|SM SAL SASHIMI
|$10.00
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Sushi Sashimi Plate **
|$41.80
5 pieces of sushi, 11 pieces of sashimi and with Angry Crab Roll
|Tri Sashimi *
|$17.60
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
|SM SAL SASHIMI
|$10.00
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.