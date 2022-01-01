Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve sashimi

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fatty Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Escolar Sashimi$12.00
Sweet Egg Sashimi$12.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Ora King Sashimi$16.00
Hamachi Sashimi$13.00
Akami Sashimi$19.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aji Sashimi$9.00
Unagi Sashimi$6.00
Hokkaido Uni Sashimi$30.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Tuna Salad$31.00
Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
*Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*
More about Bartlett's
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Combo C$18.95
Sashimi Combo A$15.95
SASHIMI BIBIMBAP$18.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hiramasa Sashimi$26.00
Sake Toro Sashimi$26.00
Wester Ross Atlantic Salmon Belly
Sake Sashimi$22.00
Wester Ross Atlantic Salmon
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Tray$115.00
Mother's Day Special- pick day and time for pick up below
ten pieces salmon sashimi
ten pieces hamachi sashimi
ten pieces tuna sashimi
ten pieces aji sashimi
five pieces katsuo sashimi
Sashimi Bento$19.00
3 piece each of yellowtail, salmon and tuna (contains gluten in sides) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
Sashimi Sampler$16.00
salmon, yellowfin, yellowtail (gluten free)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sushi Sashimi Plate **$41.80
5 pieces of sushi, 11 pieces of sashimi and with Angry Crab Roll
Tri Sashimi *$17.60
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SASHIMI Deluxe (20pcs)$50.00
Chef's choice 20 pcs sashimi
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Sashimi$18.95
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi$22.95
More about Ebisu

