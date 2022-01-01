Sashimi salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sashimi salad
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Sashimi Tuna Salad
|$31.00
Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
*Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.