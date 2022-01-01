Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Biscuit Sausage Roll$6.00
House-made pork sausage rolled between layers of biscuit dough and drizzled with black pepper cream gravy.
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Pizzeria Grata image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
6 Italian Sausage Rolls$15.00
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
3 Italian Sausage Rolls$7.50
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
More about Pizzeria Grata
Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll image

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
More about Bishop Cidercade
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage and Pepper Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage and Pepper Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage and Pepper Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeño, Sausage, & Cheese Croissant Roll$2.79
Cinnamon Roll Donut Sandwich: Bacon, Egg, Sausage, and Cheese$5.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Sausage Roll with Cream Gravy image

 

Butler Pitch & Putt

201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Roll with Cream Gravy$6.00
Treat Dad to a Father's Day breakfast of decadent, sausage-stuffed pastry. Olamaie Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart rolls house-made pork sausage between layers of biscuit dough and drizzles with black pepper cream gravy for a meaty play on the cinnamon roll.
More about Butler Pitch & Putt
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage and Pepper Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza

