Sausage rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sausage rolls
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Biscuit Sausage Roll
|$6.00
House-made pork sausage rolled between layers of biscuit dough and drizzled with black pepper cream gravy.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|6 Italian Sausage Rolls
|$15.00
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
|3 Italian Sausage Rolls
|$7.50
shredded mozzarella and Italian sausage served with house made red sauce
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll
|$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Sausage and Pepper Roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Sausage and Pepper Roll
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Sausage and Pepper Roll
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Jalapeño, Sausage, & Cheese Croissant Roll
|$2.79
|Cinnamon Roll Donut Sandwich: Bacon, Egg, Sausage, and Cheese
|$5.99
Butler Pitch & Putt
201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin
|Sausage Roll with Cream Gravy
|$6.00
Treat Dad to a Father's Day breakfast of decadent, sausage-stuffed pastry. Olamaie Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart rolls house-made pork sausage between layers of biscuit dough and drizzles with black pepper cream gravy for a meaty play on the cinnamon roll.