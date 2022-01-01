Scallops in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve scallops
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Scallop Nigiri
|$8.00
|Scallop Sashimi
|$16.00
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Scallops & Risotto
|$35.00
fresh garbanzo bean risotto, grape tomatoes,
pan seared scallops, american grana
Schmidt Family Barbecue
12532 FM2244, Bee Cave
|Scalloped Potatoes
Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Seared Diver Scallops
|$31.00
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pan-Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|SCALLOP
|SCALLOP GUNKAN
|$8.00
|BAKED SCALLOP ROLL
|$13.95
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Captains Catch - Captain Galvin's Scallops
|$32.00
wild caught fish, coastal rice, num num brussels, lemongrass ginger cream sauce, cilantro
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Bo Xao Scallop - Sunflower Surf ‘n Turf
|$21.95
Large scallops and tender beef stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots in a spicy lemongrass chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Scallop Crudo
|$24.00
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Scallops & Risotto
|$35.00
jumbo scallops, basil garlic marinated grape tomato, roasted corn risotto
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SCALLOP TEPPAN
|$21.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
Scallop
|HR* SP- SCALLOP
|$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
|SCALLOP (HOTATE)
|$5.00
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Scallop Roll
|$33.00
Maine Diver jumbo scallop, fresno chile, caper mayo, lemon
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SCALLOP TEPPAN
|$21.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
Scallop
|HR* SP- SCALLOP
|$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
|SCALLOP (HOTATE)
|$5.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Scallop Caviar Sui Mai
|$15.00
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Seared Scallops
|$29.00
Coconut-carrot puree, grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, brown butter
|GF Seared Scallops
|$29.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!