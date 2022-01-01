Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve scallops

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop Nigiri$8.00
Scallop Sashimi$16.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop Dumpling$12.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops & Risotto$35.00
fresh garbanzo bean risotto, grape tomatoes,
pan seared scallops, american grana
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop$16.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

 

Schmidt Family Barbecue

12532 FM2244, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scalloped Potatoes
Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).
More about Schmidt Family Barbecue
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Diver Scallops$31.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Pan-Seared Scallops image

 

Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (14874 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Seared Scallops$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
More about Odd Duck
3dbf5fe9-f522-4579-acca-fb7e25c932be image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
scallop roll$18.00
truffle, yuzu
More about TenTen
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SCALLOP
SCALLOP GUNKAN$8.00
BAKED SCALLOP ROLL$13.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Captains Catch - Captain Galvin's Scallops$32.00
wild caught fish, coastal rice, num num brussels, lemongrass ginger cream sauce, cilantro
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bo Xao Scallop - Sunflower Surf ‘n Turf$21.95
Large scallops and tender beef stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots in a spicy lemongrass chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Crudo$24.00
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP TEPPAN$21.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
Scallop
HR* SP- SCALLOP$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
SCALLOP (HOTATE)$5.00
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Roll$33.00
Maine Diver jumbo scallop, fresno chile, caper mayo, lemon
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCALLOP TEPPAN$21.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
Scallop
HR* SP- SCALLOP$6.30
Traditional, cone-shaped hand-rolled sushi
Spicy mayo, kaiware sprouts, and green onions.
Scallop
SCALLOP (HOTATE)$5.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Caviar Sui Mai$15.00
Scallop Caviar Sui Mai$15.00
Scallop Caviar Sui Mai$15.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop roll$7.00
Hotate Gai (Scallop) N$3.75
More about Ebisu
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Scallops$29.00
Coconut-carrot puree, grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, brown butter
GF Seared Scallops$29.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Day Boat Scallops$22.00
cavetelli, caramelized leek, parmesan, baguette
More about Hank's

