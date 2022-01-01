Seafood salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve seafood salad
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Y9: Seafood salad
|$15.95
Steamed green mussels, squid, scallop and shrimp mixed with onions, red onions, scallions, carrots, lemongrass and fresh Thai chilis seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Seafood Salad
|$22.00
Shrimp, Jumbo Lump Crab, Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Russian Dressing
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Goi Hai San - Seafood Salad
|$16.95
Shrimp and calamari marinated in garlic sauce and tossed in a shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and tangy house dressing then topped with crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.