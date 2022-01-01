Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve seafood salad

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Y9: Seafood salad$15.95
Steamed green mussels, squid, scallop and shrimp mixed with onions, red onions, scallions, carrots, lemongrass and fresh Thai chilis seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Seafood Salad image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Salad$22.00
Shrimp, Jumbo Lump Crab, Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Russian Dressing
More about TLC
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goi Hai San - Seafood Salad$16.95
Shrimp and calamari marinated in garlic sauce and tossed in a shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and tangy house dressing then topped with crunchy bits of fried shallots and garlic.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Salad$19.95
More about The Boat

