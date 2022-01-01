Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve seafood soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Udon Soup Seafood$16.75
More about Sugar Pine
Item pic

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shore Seafood Soup$28.00
Mussels, Shrimp, Black Bean
Pico, Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Hot And Sour Soup$8.50
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup$12.95
Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shanghai Seafood Soup Dumpling$13.00
Seafood Soup Dumpling$13.00
Seafood Soup Dumpling$13.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Custard

Caesar Salad

Mongolian Beef

Jelly Donuts

Chicken Nuggets

Prosciutto

Taco Pizza

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston