Seafood soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve seafood soup
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Udon Soup Seafood
|$16.75
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Shore Seafood Soup
|$28.00
Mussels, Shrimp, Black Bean
Pico, Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.