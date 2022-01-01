Short ribs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Oseyo
Oseyo
1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Kalbi - Short Rib
|$34.00
Marinated short rib served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, dipping sauces.
More about Frog & The Bull
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Braised Short Rib
|$41.00
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Braised Short Ribs
|$28.00
Rosewood Ranch Wagyu Short ribs, sauteed local mushrooms, carrot & cauliflower puree, and demi-glaze (GF)
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Whole Black Angus Short Rib
|$51.00
Spicy Cilantro and Scallion Slaw, Fennel and Caper Relish
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Short Rib Patty Melt
|$17.00
braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, hideaway sauce
|Short Rib Fries
|$19.00
hand cut herb fries, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, short rib, hideaway sauce
|Short Rib
|$5.00
short rib, potato, egg, hideaway sauce
More about Dong Nai
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Marinated Short Ribs
|$17.00
|Short Rib Rice Plate
|$14.00
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revelry on the Boulevard
6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Short Rib Banh Mi
|$16.00
Grilled Short Rib, Umami Glaze, Pickled Carrots & Radishes, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Cilantro, Mint, Sriracha Mayo, French Bread
|Short Rib Entree
|$25.00
10 oz. Smoked Beef Short Rib, Red Wine Jus, Smoked Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans
More about Pho With Us
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Saigon Short Ribs
|$18.00
More about Eldorado Cafe
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Lucy's Short Rib Machacado
|$11.50
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, chile and onion rajas, tomatoes, and queso fresco
|Short Rib Salpicon
|$21.00
Adobo braised shredded short rib with roasted chiles, tomato and sherry