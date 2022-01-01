Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Oseyo

1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Kalbi - Short Rib$34.00
Marinated short rib served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, dipping sauces.
More about Oseyo
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Short Rib$41.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Braised Short Ribs image

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Ribs$28.00
Rosewood Ranch Wagyu Short ribs, sauteed local mushrooms, carrot & cauliflower puree, and demi-glaze (GF)
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Black Angus Short Rib$51.00
Spicy Cilantro and Scallion Slaw, Fennel and Caper Relish
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Patty Melt$17.00
braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, hideaway sauce
Short Rib Fries$19.00
hand cut herb fries, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, short rib, hideaway sauce
Short Rib$5.00
short rib, potato, egg, hideaway sauce
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Marinated Short Ribs$17.00
Short Rib Rice Plate$14.00
More about Dong Nai
Short Rib Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revelry on the Boulevard

6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Banh Mi$16.00
Grilled Short Rib, Umami Glaze, Pickled Carrots & Radishes, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Cilantro, Mint, Sriracha Mayo, French Bread
Short Rib Entree$25.00
10 oz. Smoked Beef Short Rib, Red Wine Jus, Smoked Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saigon Short Ribs$18.00
More about Pho With Us
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lucy's Short Rib Machacado$11.50
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, chile and onion rajas, tomatoes, and queso fresco
Short Rib Salpicon$21.00
Adobo braised shredded short rib with roasted chiles, tomato and sherry
More about Eldorado Cafe
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalbi (Korean short rib BBQ)$27.95
More about Ebisu
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL SHORT RIB SALAD$13.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

