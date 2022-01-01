Shrimp basket in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Butterflied Panko Shrimp Basket- 6pc.
|$14.99
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, jalapeno cornbread, housemade cocktail & tartar sauces, choice of side.
|Butterflied Panko Shrimp Basket- 9pc.
|$17.99
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, jalapeno cornbread, housemade cocktail & tartar sauces, choice of side
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Shrimp Basket
|$14.99
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Kids Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
with Fries
More about The Boat
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$17.95
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$13.95
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce
More about Kasian Boil
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.50
|2 Catfish 6 Shrimp Basket
|$19.99