Shrimp basket in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butterflied Panko Shrimp Basket- 6pc.$14.99
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, jalapeno cornbread, housemade cocktail & tartar sauces, choice of side.
Butterflied Panko Shrimp Basket- 9pc.$17.99
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, jalapeno cornbread, housemade cocktail & tartar sauces, choice of side
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$14.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
with Fries
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Fried Shrimp Basket image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$17.95
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$13.95
More about The Boat
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Consumer pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.50
2 Catfish 6 Shrimp Basket$19.99
More about Kasian Boil
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
4PC SHRIMP BASKET$12.00
8PC SHRIMP BASKET$16.00
6PC SHRIMP BASKET$14.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

