Shrimp burritos in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with shimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$14.99
More about TACO MARGARITA

