Shrimp burritos in
Austin
/
Austin
/
Shrimp Burritos
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with shimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$14.99
More about TACO MARGARITA
