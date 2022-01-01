Shrimp fajitas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla
|$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
|Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2
|$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
|Shrimp Fajita & Greens
|$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas (2)
|$34.99
|Shrimp Fajitas (1)
|$20.99
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|1/2 Pound Shrimp Fajitas
|$30.95
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
|1 lb. Shrimp Fajitas
|$55.75
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Mojo Butter, Pico de Gallo, White Rice
Served with Charro Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Shrimp Fajitas (1)
|$20.99
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas for 2
|$44.25
One lb grilled shrimp on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.25
1/2 lb grilled shrimp on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas (1)
|$18.95
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
|Shrimp Fajitas (2)
|$37.95
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo
|$12.99
Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.00
Eight grilled gulf shrimp, rajas, guacamole, fundido cheese, house crema, lime
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Shrimp Fajitas (1)
|$20.99
|Shrimp Fajitas (2)
|$34.99
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
