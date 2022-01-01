Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Maudie's North Lamar image

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas (2)$34.99
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$20.99
Maudie's Too image

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp And Fajita Plate$12.95
Matt's El Rancho image

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pound Shrimp Fajitas$30.95
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
1 lb. Shrimp Fajitas$55.75
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
Maudie's Milagro image

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Mojo Butter, Pico de Gallo, White Rice
Served with Charro Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Mario's Seafood image

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$20.99
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas for 2$44.25
One lb grilled shrimp on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajitas$24.25
1/2 lb grilled shrimp on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$18.95
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Shrimp Fajitas (2)$37.95
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo$12.99
Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans
Grizzelda's image

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$32.00
Eight grilled gulf shrimp, rajas, guacamole, fundido cheese, house crema, lime
Maudie's Hacienda image

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$20.99
Shrimp Fajitas (2)$34.99
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2$30.00
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
