Shrimp quesadillas in Austin

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadillas*$11.29
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted
corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$6.95
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLAS SHRIMP$13.99
Melted cheese with shrimp filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Quesadilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Monterey Jack Cheese, bell peppers & onions served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and a side of salsa.
