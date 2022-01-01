Shrimp quesadillas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Quesadillas*
|$11.29
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted
corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$6.95
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|QUESADILLAS SHRIMP
|$13.99
Melted cheese with shrimp filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.