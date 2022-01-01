Shrimp spring rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Shrimp Spring Roll (1)
|$2.75
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$5.00
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Spring Roll SHRIMP
|$2.00