Shrimp tacos in Austin

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.99
Shrimp Tacos$14.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's Too
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions
More about Serranos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos$12.49
Two tacos filled with crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, fresh cilantro & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's Milagro
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP AMORES TACOS$15.99
1 TACO SHRIMP$4.29
More about Baby Acapulco
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions
More about Serranos
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rockin' Shrimp Taco$14.99
blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Item pic

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Shrimp Omelet Taco$5.93
3 large shrimp cooked in Drunken spice, fajita spice mix onion, mushroom, soy sauce pickled shallots as a garnish
More about Thai Fresh
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SOLO SHRIMP$6.00
More about N'Esperado
Blackened Shrimp Tacos image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Jalapeño Aoili
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

2552 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO$4.00
pico de gallo, romaine, guacamole, baja sauce
More about Zombie Taco
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
Shrimp Tacos Plate$14.95
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos 2 Combo$10.99
Two Shrimp Tacos with Grilled Colossal Shrimp cabbage, cilantro, onions& creamy chipotle salsa
One Shrimp Taco$4.75
More about Prime Taco Grille
Doc's Backyard Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha cole slaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Shrimp Taco$5.99
Shrimp Tacos Plate$14.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.95
More about The Boat
Item pic

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
More about Maudie's Café
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Blue
Restaurant banner

 

Mr.Chingon LLC

12701 Nutty Brown Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$4.95
More about Mr.Chingon LLC

