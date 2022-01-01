Shrimp tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco
|$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
|Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos
|$12.49
Two tacos filled with crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, fresh cilantro & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Baby Acapulco
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin
|SHRIMP AMORES TACOS
|$15.99
|1 TACO SHRIMP
|$4.29
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Sautéed shrimp, poblanos, carrots, and onions
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Rockin' Shrimp Taco
|$14.99
blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Spicy Shrimp Omelet Taco
|$5.93
3 large shrimp cooked in Drunken spice, fajita spice mix onion, mushroom, soy sauce pickled shallots as a garnish
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Jalapeño Aoili
Zombie Taco
2552 Guadalupe St, Austin
|BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO
|$4.00
pico de gallo, romaine, guacamole, baja sauce
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
|Shrimp Tacos Plate
|$14.95
Two soft flour tortillas with our delicately fried Santa Rita shrimp, spicy chipotle cream sauce, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo (Grilled shrimp with corn tortilla GF)
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos 2 Combo
|$10.99
Two Shrimp Tacos with Grilled Colossal Shrimp cabbage, cilantro, onions& creamy chipotle salsa
|One Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha cole slaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Ala Carte Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
|Shrimp Tacos Plate
|$14.99
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.95
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
|Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.