Shrimp tempura in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$9.00
Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$14.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TEMAKI SHRIMP TEMPURA$6.95
SHRIMP TEMPURA (4 PCS)$9.95
Shrimp (4pcs) fried in our secret batter.
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.95
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Roll$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
Basil Shrimp Tempura$11.00
Served with a side of tensuyu sauce and cubanelle mayo.
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Served with a side of tensuyu sauce and cubanelle mayo.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura SHRIMP$9.45
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber
topped with eel sauce 5pcs.
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp & Veg$12.95
