Shrimp tempura in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
|$9.00
Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Lunch Shrimp Tempura
|$14.00
|Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
|$14.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|TEMAKI SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$6.95
|SHRIMP TEMPURA (4 PCS)
|$9.95
Shrimp (4pcs) fried in our secret batter.
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
|Basil Shrimp Tempura
|$11.00
Served with a side of tensuyu sauce and cubanelle mayo.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$14.00
Served with a side of tensuyu sauce and cubanelle mayo.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Tempura SHRIMP
|$9.45
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber
topped with eel sauce 5pcs.