Shrimp tempura rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado