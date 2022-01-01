Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame, spicy mayo, orange tobiko (6 piece)
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Roll$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber
topped with eel sauce 5pcs.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

