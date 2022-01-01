Shrimp wraps in Austin
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$13.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$20.00
4 Jumbo Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Stuffed with Cheddar and Jalapeno, Wrapped in Nueske's Bacon and Served with Lemon Garlic Butter
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Maui Shrimp Wrap
|$13.99
spinach flour tortilla, blackened west coast
shrimp, red & green cabbage, green onions, american cheese, chipotle aioli, fries
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Dinner
|$22.25
Six (6) Grilled gulf shrimp stuffed with a slice of serrano pepper wrapped in bacon and topped with tequila lime butter and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice and vegetable of the day.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App
|$16.25
Four(4) gulf shrimp stuffed with a slice of serrano pepper wrapped in bacon and topped with tequila lime butter and cilantro. Served with cucumber coleslaw dressed in chipotle aioli and avocado on top.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Bacon Wrap Shrimp w/Cheese
|$8.99
5 Grilled Shrimp wrapped in bacon with melted cheese