Shrimp wraps in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Wrapped Shrimp$8.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Mario's Seafood image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$13.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce
More about Mario's Seafood
Item pic

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$20.00
4 Jumbo Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Stuffed with Cheddar and Jalapeno, Wrapped in Nueske's Bacon and Served with Lemon Garlic Butter
More about TLC
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Maui Shrimp Wrap$13.99
spinach flour tortilla, blackened west coast
shrimp, red & green cabbage, green onions, american cheese, chipotle aioli, fries
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Dinner$22.25
Six (6) Grilled gulf shrimp stuffed with a slice of serrano pepper wrapped in bacon and topped with tequila lime butter and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice and vegetable of the day.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App$16.25
Four(4) gulf shrimp stuffed with a slice of serrano pepper wrapped in bacon and topped with tequila lime butter and cilantro. Served with cucumber coleslaw dressed in chipotle aioli and avocado on top.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Wrap Shrimp w/Cheese$8.99
5 Grilled Shrimp wrapped in bacon with melted cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Item pic

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp$30.00
three pepper colby jack grits, scallions, charred corn, pickled red jalapeños, crispy okra, crawfish blackened butter cream sauce
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern

