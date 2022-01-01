Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Sundancer Grill image

 

Sundancer Grill - 16410 Stewart Rd.

16410 Stewart Rd., Lakeway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coca-Cola Sirloin Steak Salad$17.95
Coca-Cola Sirloin Steak Salad+° Coca-Cola marinated sirloin steak over mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, blue cheese, spiced pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple dressing
More about Sundancer Grill - 16410 Stewart Rd.
Sirloin Steak image

 

Farm to Table

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak, Black Angus$14.00
- thick cut
- black angus beef
- 44 Farms, Cameron, TX
More about Farm to Table
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sirloin Angus Carne Asada Omelette Steak$10.99
Carne Asada, wrapped in Omelette served with fajita style onions & bell peppers topped with cheese, served with potatoes & refried beans
More about Prime Taco Grille

