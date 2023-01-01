Skirt steaks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Fresa's - 360 & Westlake
3600 N Capital of Tx HWY Suite A-110, Austin
|#3 CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK
|$0.00
Served with Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Blistered Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available
|CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK a la Carte
|$0.00
Served w/ Grilled Onions and Blistered Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Grass-Fed Texas Wagyu Skirt Steak
|$16.00
6oz
|Grass-fed Texas Wagyu Skirt Steak Plate
|$27.00
Vamonos
4807 Airport Blvd, Austin
|The Skirt Steak
|$22.00
half order - post oak grilled skirt steak
|The Skirt Steak (DBL)
|$39.00
full order - post oak grilled skirt steak
Fresa's
1703 S 1st St, Austin
