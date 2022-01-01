Sliders in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sliders
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Triple Fish Sliders
|$9.95
Golden-fried with mild mango-cilantro slaw
|Triple Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$9.50
Buffalo chicken, micro celery, carrots & BBQ bleu cheese sauce,
|Triple Pork Sliders
|$9.95
Shredded housemade slow-roasted pork, crispy onion strings & jack cheese
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|2 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$12.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese
|3 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$14.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Triple Fish Sliders
|$9.95
Golden-fried with mild mango-cilantro slaw
|Triple Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$9.50
Buffalo chicken, micro celery, carrots & BBQ bleu cheese sauce,
|Triple Pork Sliders
|$9.95
Shredded housemade slow-roasted pork, crispy onion strings & jack cheese
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Double Slider w/ Cheese
|$5.63
|Double Slider with Cheese
|$5.63
Two all beef patty served with cheese, mustard, onions & pickles on a steamed bun.
|Double Slider
|$5.63
Two all beef patty served with mustard, onions & pickles on a steamed bun.
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Bacon Slider
|$7.95
Bacon, Scrambled Farm-Fresh Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Slakemade Kolache Bun
|Smokey D Slider
|$7.95
Smokey D Sausage, Scrambled Farm-Fresh Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Slakemade Kolache Bun
|Sausage Slider
|$7.95
Hand-pattied and seasoned Sausage, Scrambled Farm-Fresh Egg, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, on our House-baked buttered Kolache Bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Triple Fish Sliders
|$9.95
Golden-fried with mild mango-cilantro slaw
|Triple Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$9.50
Buffalo chicken, micro celery, carrots & BBQ bleu cheese sauce,
|Triple Pork Sliders
|$9.95
Shredded housemade slow-roasted pork, crispy onion strings & jack cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Kids Sliders Order of 2
|$6.99
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Kids Cheesy Slider
|$8.00
cheese slider, fries, fruit
SLAB BBQ
2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|SLAB SLIDER TRIO
|$13.50
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
|Chick-a-Boom Chicken Slider
|$4.00
|Baby G Brisket Slider
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|"Banh Mi" Sliders (2)
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision
4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin
|Fried Chicken Slider
|$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
HAMBURGERS
ATX Sliders @ Key Bar
617 W 6th Street, Austin
|Kids slider with cheese and fries
|$6.50
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|PORK BELLY SLIDER PLATE
|$12.00
4 HAWAIIAN KINGS ROLLS WITH BRAISED PORK BELLY, CANDIED JALAPENOS, CILANTRO. SERVED WITH KIMCHI FRIES
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SLAB BBQ
9012 Research Blvd, Austin
|ORIGINAL SLAB SLIDERS
|SLAB SLIDER TRIO
|$13.50
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
|Lil Homie Meal Slider
|$6.00
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$10.00
(3) sweet chili pork belly sliders, kimchi, bread and butter pickles
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickled Carrots & Celery
|Kimchi Bacon Sliders
|$14.00
Ranger Cattle Wagyu Beef, House Kimchi, Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Special Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders 3
|$8.99
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Triple Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$9.50
Buffalo chicken, micro celery, carrots & BBQ bleu cheese sauce,
|Triple Fish Sliders
|$9.95
Golden-fried with mild mango-cilantro slaw
|Triple Pork Sliders
|$9.95
Shredded housemade slow-roasted pork, crispy onion strings & jack cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revelry on the Boulevard
6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Kid Sliders
|$7.00
The Original Hoffbrau
613 W 6th St, Austin
|Hoffbrau Steak Slider
|$10.00
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
|3 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$14.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese
|2 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$12.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen
3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin
|Slider Of The Month
|$6.00
Patty melt slider Benefitting Breast Cancer Resource Center
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.99
3 pulled pork sliders topped with Stubbs BBQ sauce and Doc's Sriracha cole slaw
|Burger Sliders
|$10.99
3 Beef sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions served with a pickle spear
|Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$11.99
3 buffalo chicken sliders topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Little Beast @ Ghostline
3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin
|Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese
|$4.49
fresh ground angus beef, with cheese, pickles and our beast sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Slider
|$4.49
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & beast sauce
|Angus Beef Slider Combo
|$6.99
Fresh ground beef , pickles, and beast sauce
GRILL
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Grilled Sliders with Fries
|$9.00
Little Beast @ Celis Brewery
10001 Metric Blvd, Austin
|Black Bean & Veggie Slider
|$3.99
Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce
|6 Pack Sliders
|$19.99
6 pack of any one type of slider. Must be 6 of same sliders.
|Grilled Chicken Slider Combo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ands beast sauce
- 2