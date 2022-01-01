Snapper in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve snapper
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Red Snapper Nigiri
|$6.00
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Thai Tamarind Red Snapper
|$78.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Red Snapper
|$35.00
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Gulf Red Snapper & Crab
|$39.00
Wild Caught Gulf Red Snapper (Lightly Breaded and Sautéed) with Jumbo Lump Crab, Grilled Asparagus and Lemon Garlic Butter
*We proudly serve Red Snapper that is part of the Gulf Wild program
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Red Snapper Ceviche
|$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
|Gulf Red Snapper
|$39.00
Ember Roasted Shallots, Purple Mustard Greens, Tomato and Ancho Vinaigrette
Asador on Rainey
88 1/2 rainey street, austin
|Red Snapper Ceviche
|$16.00
Red Snapper Ceviche in a tomatillo habanero salsa served with tostadas
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Snapper Crudo
|$22.00
fresh fish, orange, bell pepper,
Aji Amarillo oil, jalapeño, leche
de tigre
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revelry on the Boulevard
6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Snapper
|$22.00
6oz Wild Caught Snapper, Spicy Creole Sauce, Grilled Broccolini, Cheddar Grits
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|RED SNAPPER
|$6.00
|RED SNAPPER SASHIMI
|$10.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|47. Crispy Gulf Snapper Bún
|$35.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham
|33B. Red Snapper Pho
|$24.00
|56. Ginger Steamed Snapper
|$35.00
Bok Choy, Scallion Rice, Chili Black Vinegar
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
4800 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Gulf Red Snapper
|$36.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|RED SNAPPER
|$6.00
|RED SNAPPER SASHIMI
|$10.00
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Madai (Red Snapper) N
|$3.75
|Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi
|$18.95