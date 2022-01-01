Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve snapper

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Snapper Nigiri$6.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Tamarind Red Snapper$78.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Snapper$35.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulf Red Snapper & Crab$39.00
Wild Caught Gulf Red Snapper (Lightly Breaded and Sautéed) with Jumbo Lump Crab, Grilled Asparagus and Lemon Garlic Butter
*We proudly serve Red Snapper that is part of the Gulf Wild program
More about TLC
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper Ceviche$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
Red Snapper Ceviche$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
Gulf Red Snapper$39.00
Ember Roasted Shallots, Purple Mustard Greens, Tomato and Ancho Vinaigrette
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Asador on Rainey image

 

Asador on Rainey

88 1/2 rainey street, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Snapper Ceviche$16.00
Red Snapper Ceviche in a tomatillo habanero salsa served with tostadas
More about Asador on Rainey
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snapper Crudo$22.00
fresh fish, orange, bell pepper,
Aji Amarillo oil, jalapeño, leche
de tigre
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Revelry on the Boulevard image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revelry on the Boulevard

6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper$22.00
6oz Wild Caught Snapper, Spicy Creole Sauce, Grilled Broccolini, Cheddar Grits
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$6.00
RED SNAPPER SASHIMI$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
47. Crispy Gulf Snapper Bún$35.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham
33B. Red Snapper Pho$24.00
56. Ginger Steamed Snapper$35.00
Bok Choy, Scallion Rice, Chili Black Vinegar
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar image

 

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulf Red Snapper$36.00
More about Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$6.00
RED SNAPPER SASHIMI$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Madai (Red Snapper) N$3.75
Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi$18.95
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper Nigiri$4.50
More about Pho Thai Son

