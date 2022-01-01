Soft shell crabs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy
|$19.99
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Soft Shell Crab
|$18.00
|Soft Shell Crab Bao
|$7.50
|Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$12.00
