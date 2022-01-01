Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy$19.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$18.00
Soft Shell Crab Bao$7.50
Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls$7.00
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab (fried)$12.95
More about Ebisu
Consumer pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket$18.50
More about Kasian Boil

