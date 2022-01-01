Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve spaghetti

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$16.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp3: Spaghetti Kee Mao Talay$14.95
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with seafood, onions, straw mushrooms, basil, tomatoes, bell peppers and Thai chilis.
N6: Spaghetti Kee Mao$11.95
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil and fresh Thai chilis.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$9.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Spaghetti$11.50
a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Spaghetti & House Meatballs image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & House Meatballs$19.00
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$9.75
Spaghetti with house made marinara with or without Meatballs and served with garlic toast
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & House Meatballs$19.00
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$9.75
Spaghetti with house made marinara with or without Meatballs and served with garlic toast
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti$9.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti al Pomodoro$7.00
Kids Spaghetti Bolognese$8.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatball$12.00
3 Pork and Beef Meatball and Spaghetti with our house marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$17.50
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
More about Little Juliet
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.99
Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti$9.75
Spaghetti with house made marinara with or without Meatballs and served with garlic toast
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Alfredo w/ Spaghetti$12.00
More about Uncle Nicky's
Spaghetti Bolognese image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Kids Spaghetti with Marinara$8.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti$7.00
tomato sauce
More about ASTI Trattoria
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & House Meatballs$19.00
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$9.75
Spaghetti with house made marinara with or without Meatballs and served with garlic toast
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Arrabiata$18.00
Spaghetti with Meatball$26.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TG Spaghetti Meatballs$19.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti With Meatballs$12.95
Our ultimate version of everyone's favorite family night dinner. Our robust homemade meat sauce, 3 meatballs and mozzarella cheese smothered over spaghetti noodles.
More about Market Street Pizza
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar image

 

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$14.00
Spaghetti AEO Contorni$12.00
garlic, chili, olive oil
More about Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Butter Parm$7.00
Spaghetti Pork Parmigiana$22.00
Spaghetti Meatball With Soup or Salad$14.99
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs$5.00
Spaghetti And Meatballs$12.00
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI$10.50
House-made marinara sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, shaved parmesean and house-made bread.
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Beef and pork, basil, garlic, chile flakes, roasted tomato sauce, and parmesan
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Quality Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Mac and Cheese$3.99
More about Quality Seafood Market
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Spaghetti Marinara$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Homemade meatballs, marinara.
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.00
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Spaghetti Marinara$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Homemade meatballs, marinara.
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.00
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

