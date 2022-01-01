Spaghetti in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve spaghetti
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$16.00
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Sp3: Spaghetti Kee Mao Talay
|$14.95
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with seafood, onions, straw mushrooms, basil, tomatoes, bell peppers and Thai chilis.
|N6: Spaghetti Kee Mao
|$11.95
Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with onions, straw mushrooms, white mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil and fresh Thai chilis.
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken Spaghetti
|$11.50
a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Spaghetti & House Meatballs
|$19.00
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Spaghetti
|$9.75
Spaghetti with house made marinara with or without Meatballs and served with garlic toast
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Spaghetti
|$9.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.00
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Kids Spaghetti al Pomodoro
|$7.00
|Kids Spaghetti Bolognese
|$8.00
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Spaghetti and Meatball
|$12.00
3 Pork and Beef Meatball and Spaghetti with our house marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Little Juliet
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$17.50
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$6.99
Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$16.00
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
|Kids Spaghetti with Marinara
|$8.00
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Spaghetti
|$7.00
tomato sauce
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Spaghetti with Arrabiata
|$18.00
|Spaghetti with Meatball
|$26.00
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|TG Spaghetti Meatballs
|$19.00
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|Spaghetti With Meatballs
|$12.95
Our ultimate version of everyone's favorite family night dinner. Our robust homemade meat sauce, 3 meatballs and mozzarella cheese smothered over spaghetti noodles.
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
4800 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$14.00
|Spaghetti AEO Contorni
|$12.00
garlic, chili, olive oil
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Spaghetti Butter Parm
|$7.00
|Spaghetti Pork Parmigiana
|$22.00
|Spaghetti Meatball With Soup or Salad
|$14.99
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$5.00
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$12.00
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|SPAGHETTI
|$10.50
House-made marinara sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, shaved parmesean and house-made bread.
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
Beef and pork, basil, garlic, chile flakes, roasted tomato sauce, and parmesan
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Spaghetti Mac and Cheese
|$3.99
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Kid's Spaghetti Marinara
|$6.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.99
Homemade meatballs, marinara.
|Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$6.00