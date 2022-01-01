Spicy noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve spicy noodles
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Spicy Asian Noodles
|$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Vegan Spicy Noodles
|$12.00
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Spicy Van Van Noodles
|$11.50
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Spicy Szechuan Chili Noodle
|$10.99
