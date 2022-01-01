Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Asian Noodles$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Spicy Noodles$12.00
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Asian Noodles$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Van Van Noodles$11.50
More about PhoNatic
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Szechuan Chili Noodle$10.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Asian Noodles$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Noodle 炸醬$13.25
Served with savory pork sauce, cucumbers, edamame, carrots, cilantro and bean sprouts.
L Spicy Pork Noodles 炸醬面$11.55
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Fruit Salad

Chimichangas

Chocolate Brownies

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Grilled Steaks

Fettuccine Alfredo

Panna Cotta

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston