Spicy noodles in Austin

Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t

Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies

