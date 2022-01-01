Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve spinach salad

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$6.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Buddy’s Burger image

 

Buddy’s Burger

9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buddy's Spinach Salad$7.00
More about Buddy’s Burger
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$11.00
Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Spinach Salad image

 

Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$5.00
Spinach, Mushroom, Walnuts, Bacon, Mediterranean Dressing
More about Topp™ Pizza
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.49
Bed of organic spinach topped with goat cheese, dried cherries, pistachios and marinated tomatoes, served with a side of blood orange dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
Quiche Spinach & Tomato with Side Salad$14.99
Strawberry Spinach Salad$13.99
Our limited time special Strawberry Spinach Salad is bursting with freshness. Crisp cucumbers, creamy goat cheese, crunchy pecan pieces and fresh strawberries on a bed of spinach. Add optional chicken or salmon to make it the perfect lunch.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Strawberry salad$10.50
Baby spinach, Arugula, Pumpkin Seeds,
Fresh Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta
Cheese, Dried Mulberries, Sweet Balsamic
Reduction
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse image

 

John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse

509 Rio Grande, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad$15.00
More about John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cenote
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe image

 

El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, roasted corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips
More about El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cenote
Item pic

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg and crispy bacon bits with balsamic dressing.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$6.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
El Chilito image

TACOS • SALADS

El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, roasted corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips
More about El Chilito
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$14.99
Pancetta crisp, croutons, Goat cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, honey mustard vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$14.99
Pancetta crisp, croutons, Goat cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, honey mustard vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad$18.00
Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs,
feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.
More about Cafe Blue

