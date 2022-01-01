Spinach salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve spinach salad
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$6.99
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Spinach, Mushroom, Walnuts, Bacon, Mediterranean Dressing
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$9.49
Bed of organic spinach topped with goat cheese, dried cherries, pistachios and marinated tomatoes, served with a side of blood orange dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
|Quiche Spinach & Tomato with Side Salad
|$14.99
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$13.99
Our limited time special Strawberry Spinach Salad is bursting with freshness. Crisp cucumbers, creamy goat cheese, crunchy pecan pieces and fresh strawberries on a bed of spinach. Add optional chicken or salmon to make it the perfect lunch.
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Spinach Strawberry salad
|$10.50
Baby spinach, Arugula, Pumpkin Seeds,
Fresh Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta
Cheese, Dried Mulberries, Sweet Balsamic
Reduction
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse
509 Rio Grande, Austin
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$15.00
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
2219 Manor Road, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, roasted corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg and crispy bacon bits with balsamic dressing.
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$6.99
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
spinach, tomato, avocado, roasted corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.99
Pancetta crisp, croutons, Goat cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, honey mustard vinaigrette.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.99
Pancetta crisp, croutons, Goat cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, honey mustard vinaigrette.