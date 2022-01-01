Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve squid salad

Item pic

 

Muse Fusion + Sushi

4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A13 Squid Salad$7.50
cold marinated squid, chili oil, masago, sesame seeds, and scallions.
More about Muse Fusion + Sushi
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine - Austin, TX

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Y7: Squid Salad$14.95
Sliced squid mixed with onions, red onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes and lemongrass seasoned with House Chili-lime dressing.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine - Austin, TX
Sakura Sushi & Bar image

 

Sakura Sushi and Bar

1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Squid Salad$8.00
squid, sesame
More about Sakura Sushi and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Karaage

Pizza Rolls

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Grits

Chicken Noodle Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon

Gyro Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston