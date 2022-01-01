Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita$15.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Mario's Seafood image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Mario's Seafood
Item pic

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Tacos$24.00
Onions, Bell peppers, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita$4.95
Marinated grilled steak with grilled bell pepper and cheese served with avocado sauce.
More about TACO MARGARITA
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo$12.99
Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans
Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Doc's Backyard Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Order Fajita Steak Nacho$10.99
3 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
Full Order Fajita Steak Nacho$14.99
5 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
Fajita Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Quesadilla filled with fajita steak, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$33.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita$15.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant

