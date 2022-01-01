Steak fajitas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak fajitas
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita
|$15.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Fajita Steak Tacos
|$24.00
Onions, Bell peppers, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
|Steak Fajita
|$4.95
Marinated grilled steak with grilled bell pepper and cheese served with avocado sauce.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo
|$12.99
Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans
|Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo
|$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|1/2 Order Fajita Steak Nacho
|$10.99
3 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
|Full Order Fajita Steak Nacho
|$14.99
5 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
|Fajita Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Quesadilla filled with fajita steak, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.