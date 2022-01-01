Steak frites in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak frites
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Steak Frites
|$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Steak Frites
|$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Steak Frites Friday Lunch Feature
|$22.00
grilled sirloin steak, RKB fries, chimichurri sauce
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Steak Frites
|$31.00
14 oz bone in ribeye steak, chimichurri, hand cut fries tossed in chipotle garlic butter
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Steak Frites
|$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Steak "Frites"
|$30.00
grass-fed skirt . crispy potato . garlic compound butter . seasonal vegetable
*contains dairy, nightshades
Justine's Brasserie
4710 East 5th Street, AUSTIN
|Steak Frites
|$54.00
11oz grass-fed Angus ribeye, wood fire-grilled, with your choice of sauce
GRILL
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Wagyu Steak + Frites
|$28.99
medium-rare heartbrand ranch wagyu flank steak, chimichurri, roasted red potatoes, truffle aioli, onion crisps
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|GF Wagyu Steak + Frites
|$26.99
medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, pimento mash, american grana, garlic porcini aioli
|Wagyu Steak + Frites
|$28.99
medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, shoestring fries, american grana, garlic porchini aioli