Steak frites in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve steak frites

Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites Friday Lunch Feature$22.00
grilled sirloin steak, RKB fries, chimichurri sauce
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
steak frites$28.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$31.00
Steak Frites$31.00
14 oz bone in ribeye steak, chimichurri, hand cut fries tossed in chipotle garlic butter
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$29.99
Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak "Frites"$30.00
grass-fed skirt . crispy potato . garlic compound butter . seasonal vegetable
*contains dairy, nightshades
More about Picnik
Justine's Brasserie image

 

Justine's Brasserie

4710 East 5th Street, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$54.00
11oz grass-fed Angus ribeye, wood fire-grilled, with your choice of sauce
More about Justine's Brasserie
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Steak + Frites$28.99
medium-rare heartbrand ranch wagyu flank steak, chimichurri, roasted red potatoes, truffle aioli, onion crisps
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Wagyu Steak + Frites$26.99
medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, pimento mash, american grana, garlic porcini aioli
Wagyu Steak + Frites$28.99
medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, shoestring fries, american grana, garlic porchini aioli
More about Oasthouse

