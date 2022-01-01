Steak quesadillas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Steak and Mushroom Quesadillas
|$12.95
Grilled steak and mushrooms with jack cheese
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Fajita Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Quesadilla filled with fajita steak, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.