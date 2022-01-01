Steak sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Steak Sandwich
|$10.95
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.75
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
|$23.00
Arugula, mayo, tomato, red onion.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
wholesome tri-tip steak, grilled onions + mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, and chipotle mayo on toasted baguette