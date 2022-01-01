Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve steak tacos

26fa5601-7c90-4462-be92-68332dae2070 image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.85
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tubular Taco$15.99
Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Steak Taco image

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.85
Tender beef steak with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Steak Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.85
Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Single Taco$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Waterloo Ice House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Single Taco$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak and Eggs Taco$5.00
sunny side up egg, bacon strip, smashed red potatoes
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos$13.00
Item pic

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Tacos$24.00
Onions, Bell peppers, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar
2 Steak Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Single Taco$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Single Taco$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$15.00
Grilled strip steak with rajas & Cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos Plate$14.00
Grilled strip steak with rajas & cheese
Steak Tacos (2)$12.00
2 a la carte steak tacos
