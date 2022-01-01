Steak tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak tacos
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Steak Tubular Taco
|$15.99
Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Tender beef steak with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Steak Single Taco
|$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Steak Single Taco
|$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Steak and Eggs Taco
|$5.00
sunny side up egg, bacon strip, smashed red potatoes
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Fajita Steak Tacos
|$24.00
Onions, Bell peppers, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Steak Single Taco
|$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo
|$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Steak Single Taco
|$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled strip steak with rajas & Cheese