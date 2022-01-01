Steamed rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steamed rice
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Steamed Rice (side)
|$1.75
Two Scoops, white rice. (Side Order)
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Side Of Steamed Rice
|$1.50
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$4.00
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
Oseyo
1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$3.00
Steamed white mixed with wild rice yields a traditional Korean purple rice. Extra portions to eat now or save for later.
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|STEAMED RICE
|$1.95
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|THAI OMELET WITH STEAMED RICE
Thai omelet is cooked well-done, almost to the point of fried omelet. It has three eggs, pork (or mushrooms for vegetarian version), fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered vegetarian), tomatoes, onions and cilantro
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$1.99
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Side of Steamed Rice
|$2.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Steamed Jasmine Rice
|$2.50
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|17. Steamed Rice Rolls
|$17.00
Gulf Shrimp, Scallion, Herbs, Puffed Rice, Coconut Vinegar Ponzu
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Steamed Rice with Chicken and Mushroom
|$8.55
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Extra Steam rice / Them com trang
|$2.50
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Steamed Rice
|$2.00