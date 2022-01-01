Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice (side)$1.75
Two Scoops, white rice. (Side Order)
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Of Steamed Rice$1.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice$4.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Soto Japanese
Oseyo image

 

Oseyo

1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice$3.00
Steamed white mixed with wild rice yields a traditional Korean purple rice. Extra portions to eat now or save for later.
More about Oseyo
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED RICE$1.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI OMELET WITH STEAMED RICE
Thai omelet is cooked well-done, almost to the point of fried omelet. It has three eggs, pork (or mushrooms for vegetarian version), fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered vegetarian), tomatoes, onions and cilantro
More about Thai Fresh
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$1.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
June's All Day image

 

June's All Day

1722 S Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$4.00
More about June's All Day
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Dong Nai
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Pho With Us
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Jasmine Rice$2.50
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
17. Steamed Rice Rolls$17.00
Gulf Shrimp, Scallion, Herbs, Puffed Rice, Coconut Vinegar Ponzu
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Rice$1.50
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice with Chicken and Mushroom$8.55
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Steam rice / Them com trang$2.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Rice$2.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Ebisu
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Steamed Rice$1.00
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Rice (1)$2.00
More about Kasian Boil
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
97. Steam rice$2.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Tortas

Huevos Rancheros

Blueberry Cheesecake

Calamari

Spaghetti

Fish Tacos

Steamed Broccoli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston