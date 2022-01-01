Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve sticky rice

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clay Pot Chinese Sticky Rice$6.00
Side Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$9.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w Mango$5.50
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Sway image

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
side of sticky rice$4.00
kids sticky rice congee$12.00
braised pork shoulder, sweet soy glaze, coconut rice porridge, crispy six minute egg
More about Sway
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice$2.00
Black Sticky Rice Horchata
Rice, Sticky, 2 Lb.$4.00
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$6.95
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Dong Nai
25. Sticky Rice w. Chicken (2)-糯米雞 image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
25. Sticky Rice w. Chicken (2)-糯米雞$8.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sticky Rice$2.00
65. Sticky Rice with Ginger Sausage & Poached Eggs$16.00
Herb Salad, Sriracha, Hoisin
Sticky Rice with Soft Boiled Peeler Farms Egg$7.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice$11.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞$8.65
Chicken, sausage, roast pork, mushrooms and rice wrapped in a lotus leaf.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice$11.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$2.00
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

