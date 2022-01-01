Sticky rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sticky rice
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Clay Pot Chinese Sticky Rice
|$6.00
|Side Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.00
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Sticky Rice w Mango
|$5.50
More about Sway
NOODLES
Sway
3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|side of sticky rice
|$4.00
|kids sticky rice congee
|$12.00
braised pork shoulder, sweet soy glaze, coconut rice porridge, crispy six minute egg
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sticky Rice
|$2.00
|Black Sticky Rice Horchata
|Rice, Sticky, 2 Lb.
|$4.00
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|25. Sticky Rice w. Chicken (2)-糯米雞
|$8.95
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Side Sticky Rice
|$2.00
|65. Sticky Rice with Ginger Sausage & Poached Eggs
|$16.00
Herb Salad, Sriracha, Hoisin
|Sticky Rice with Soft Boiled Peeler Farms Egg
|$7.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice
|$11.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞
|$8.65
Chicken, sausage, roast pork, mushrooms and rice wrapped in a lotus leaf.
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice
|$11.00