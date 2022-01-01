Strawberry cheesecake in Austin
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Strawberry Cheesecake Sweet-za
|$13.00
Our organic pizza dough topped with vegan cream cheese sauce (contains soy & coconut), house-made strawberry sauce, and streusel. Baked extra thick as a 12" pie to hold all the goodness. Delicious warm or cold!
Available with a gluten free crust.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|SPECIAL: Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$12.00
Two pieces of vegan-battered fresh sourdough holding the ewwy-gooeyness of vegan strawberry cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries as well. On the side will be maple syrup and vegan whipped cream.
Contains: Gluten, Cashew, Soy, Almond, Coconut
*Can be made Gluten Free*