Strawberry shortcake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 802-League Avery
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.99
pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 801-League Lakeway
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.99
pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream
Burger Bar - JW Marriott Austin
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Strawberry Shortcake Shake
|$5.75
Shake of the Month!
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 803-League Belterra
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.99
pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream