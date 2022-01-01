Street tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Lily’s Street Tacos
|$14.99
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Street Taco PL
|$11.99
More about Austin Daily Press
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|$2 EDWARD STREET TACO (VEGAN)
|$2.00
Edamame Fritter, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Onion, Peanut Sauce, Chimichurri, Red Cabbage Slaw
|$2 LUCY STREET TACO
|$2.00
Braised Pork, Escabeche, Aji Aioli, Chimichurri, Red Cabbages Slaw
More about Flores on the Bend
Flores on the Bend
5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin
|Lily’s Street Tacos
|$13.99
More about ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|STREET TACOS
|$8.00
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|STREET TACO
|$4.50
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Lily’s Street Tacos
|$12.99
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Street Taco A la Carte
|$3.50
A mini double corn tortilla topped with guajillo marinated pulled beef, roasted anaheim ranchero sauce, white onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Topped with radishes. Served with a lime wedge.
|Street Tacos
|$13.25
Four (4) mini double corn tortillas topped with guajillo marinated pulled beef, roasted anaheim ranchero sauce, white onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Topped with radishes. Served with lime wedges.
More about Prime Taco Grille
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Mini Street Tacos Combo (Four)
|$8.99
Choice of Carne Asada, barbaco, carnitas, al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans.
More about Closed
Closed
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|$2 LUCY STREET TACO
|$2.00
Lemongrass Braised Pork, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot & Jalapeno), Aji Aioli, Ginger Chimi, & Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Street Tacos
|$13.00
three tacos choice of roasted chicken or pulled pork, daikon slaw tossed with a citrus aioli, red onions, micro cilantro, served with chili lime aioli
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Lily’s Street Tacos
|$14.99
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
2908 Fruth St, Austin
|6-PACK STREET TACOS
|$20.00
|STREET TACOS
|$8.00
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|2 STREET TACOS
|$5.99
Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
|4 STREET TACOS
|$10.99
Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
More about Mr.Chingon LLC
Mr.Chingon LLC
12701 Nutty Brown Road, Austin
|Street tacos beef fajita
|$10.45
|Street tacos pastor
|$9.45
5 Mini tacos pastor or beef fajita with fresh onion and cilantro with a lime wedge on corn tortilla or ask for flour tortilla